Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $212.84. 249,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

