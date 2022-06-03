Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.72. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.