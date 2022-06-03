Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $124,775.34 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE H opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 649.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
