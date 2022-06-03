Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $124,775.34 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE H opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 649.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

