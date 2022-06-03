Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,387.16

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $9,387.16 and $1.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00889160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00441194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

