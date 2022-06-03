I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

