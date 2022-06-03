I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
