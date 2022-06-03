I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

I-Mab stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

