ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00405390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

