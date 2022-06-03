ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ICL opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $23.832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,858 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 688,833 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

