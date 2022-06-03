iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
