Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Separately, Citigroup cut Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

