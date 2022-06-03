Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.65. 4,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 131,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,256,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.