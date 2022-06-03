Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $10.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Infinera’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

