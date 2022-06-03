Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $705.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 680 ($8.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. Informa has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.