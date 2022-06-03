ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $11.31 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.