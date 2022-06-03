Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of IR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

