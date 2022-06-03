Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ingevity by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

