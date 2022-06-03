Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Stock Price Up 30.3%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) rose 30.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 4,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.