Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.