Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Buys £20,002.75 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider John Leggate purchased 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £20,002.75 ($25,307.12).

John Leggate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, John Leggate purchased 13,260 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($25,667.76).

GRID opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 156.07 ($1.97). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.