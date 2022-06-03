Insider Buying: Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

