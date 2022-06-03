Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £49,801.86 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Gordon Wild acquired 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($63,008.43).

ONT stock opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($9.31).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.49) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.