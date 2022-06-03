Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells 4,235 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. 4,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

