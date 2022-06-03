Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $74,084,745.15 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $361.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
