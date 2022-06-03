Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $74,084,745.15 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $361.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

