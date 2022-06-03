Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $907,470.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

