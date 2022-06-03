Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $339,430.95 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE IT opened at $268.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.20 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

