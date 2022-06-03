Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $538,640.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LFUS stock opened at $278.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.