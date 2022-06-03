Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells C$470,124.80 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,287.71.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.34 on Friday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$660.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

