Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $3,081,000.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $3,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020,800 shares in the company, valued at $41,934,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.56 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Scotiabank began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

