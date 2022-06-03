Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $2,253,460.20 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 244,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $2,253,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,790,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,607,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RES opened at $9.29 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RES shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

