Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Sells $77,340.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $39.34 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $992.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $380,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

