Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Sells $77,340.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $39.34 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $992.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.44.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
About ScanSource (Get Rating)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.