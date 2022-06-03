Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Sells $171,285.40 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TKR opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timken by 29.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Timken by 173.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Timken by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

