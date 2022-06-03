Insider Selling: Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Insider Sells $386,500.00 in Stock

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Weber Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

