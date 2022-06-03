Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36.

ZM stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

