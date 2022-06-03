Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $7.70 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00026056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $204.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.95 or 0.00872721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00414905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,305,454 coins and its circulating supply is 234,262,167 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

