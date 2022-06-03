Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.08. 1,956,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $280.21 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

