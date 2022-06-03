Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

