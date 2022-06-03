Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

