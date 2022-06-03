Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

