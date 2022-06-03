Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

FBRX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences (Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.