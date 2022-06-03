Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
FBRX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Forte Biosciences (Get Rating)
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
