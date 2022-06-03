Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.25

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $564.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

