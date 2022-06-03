iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

