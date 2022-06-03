iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.89. 41,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 79,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.