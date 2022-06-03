iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,303 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 14,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

