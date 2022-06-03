iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.73. 5,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

