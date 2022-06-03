IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 397,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.