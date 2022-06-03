Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial reported sales of $231.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 611.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after buying an additional 481,362 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after buying an additional 506,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

