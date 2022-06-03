Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €95.36 ($102.54) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($195.70).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

