Jefferies Financial Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $20.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upwork’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of UPWK opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

