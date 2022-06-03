John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,311. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

