John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:HPF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,311. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
