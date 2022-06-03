JOYY Inc. (YY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 6th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in JOYY by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JOYY by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

